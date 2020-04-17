Rangers cite fan anger and call for season to continue

Rangers want to find a way for the season to be played out.

Rangers have released a statement declaring they fully understand fan anger at proposals to curtail the season.

Posting on the club's official website, Rangers are demanding the SPFL consider avenues to play out the current campaign, when it is safe to do so.

This week the SPFL announced the Championship and divisions 1 and 2 would end immediately.

Rangers statement says: "It is imperative that constructive engagement begins immediately with members to evaluate all options for completing the 2019/20 Premiership season, including on the field of play. The SPFL must allow every opportunity to do so. There is precedent within Scottish football that a league must not be compromised by changing the rules during the course of the competition.

"The anger of our fans is understood and shared by our board, who continue to examine all legal options available."

This came on a day when Rangers manager called out the Scottish football authorities for their handling of the situation, BBC Sport report.

He described it as a 'absolute mess', and has called for an independent investigation.

Rangers are out of the Scottish Cup, and behind Celtic in the Premiership, but are keen for the season to continue nonetheless.

Leagues in England, Germany, Spain and Italy are all hoping to resume, likely behind closed doors, and objectively, it seems premature for Scottish football to step out of line with this, so soon.