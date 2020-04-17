Quick links

Rangers

Rangers cite fan anger and call for season to continue

Dan Coombs
9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers want to find a way for the season to be played out.

9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers

Rangers have released a statement declaring they fully understand fan anger at proposals to curtail the season.

Posting on the club's official website, Rangers are demanding the SPFL consider avenues to play out the current campaign, when it is safe to do so.

Subscribe

This week the SPFL announced the Championship and divisions 1 and 2 would end immediately.

 

Rangers statement says: "It is imperative that constructive engagement begins immediately with members to evaluate all options for completing the 2019/20 Premiership season, including on the field of play. The SPFL must allow every opportunity to do so. There is precedent within Scottish football that a league must not be compromised by changing the rules during the course of the competition.

"The anger of our fans is understood and shared by our board, who continue to examine all legal options available."

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

This came on a day when Rangers manager called out the Scottish football authorities for their handling of the situation, BBC Sport report.

He described it as a 'absolute mess', and has called for an independent investigation.

Rangers are out of the Scottish Cup, and behind Celtic in the Premiership, but are keen for the season to continue nonetheless.

Leagues in England, Germany, Spain and Italy are all hoping to resume, likely behind closed doors, and objectively, it seems premature for Scottish football to step out of line with this, so soon.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch