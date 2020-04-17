‘That fear’: Rangers man suggests he made a mistake against Celtic

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrated the win against Celtic at Celtic Park in December in style.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that he should not have celebrated against Celtic at Celtic Park the way he did, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The Gers got the better of Celtic 2-1 away from home at Celtic Park in December 2019.

Subscribe

It was Rangers’ first away victory in an Old Firm derby since 2010, and Gerrard celebrated in style.

Rangers boss Gerrard has admitted that in hindsight, he should not have celebrated the victory the way he did.

The Scottish Sun quotes Gerrard as saying: "The team hadn't won there for so long and as the Rangers manager it's all on your shoulders to get the right result there. The build-up, you become really tense, there is that fear of losing it.

"The reaction there, obviously I wouldn't do that reaction against in hindsight! But I think that is just a load of passion and emotion pouring out of you at that time."

Season over?

Celtic are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Although the Gers have a game in hand and there are two Old Firm derbies left to be played, Neil Lennon’s side are favourites for the title.

With football in Scotland suspended until June 10 and no games likely to be played before July at the earliest, perhaps the best solution now is to decide the season as things stand and then go for a league reconstruction.