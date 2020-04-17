‘Quite possible’: Director confirms £33m Liverpool and Wolves target could leave

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Milot Rashica.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann says it is quite possible reported Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Milot Rashica will leave this summer, Deichstube report.

The talented winger has been heavily linked with a summer exit.

His agent Altin Lala told KTV how Rashica wants to play in the Champions League next season when asked about potential suitors.

And now Baumann has told Deichstube how Werder Bremen must be realistic with Liverpool, Napoli and RB Leipzig cited as top suitors.

“It is not certain he will go in the summer. To do this, something must be found first which suits both sides. But, we are not dreamers either. We know it is quite possible that Milot will be sold. I don’t think the Coronavirus crisis will affect his value,” Baumann explained.

Rashica has been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Wolves and West Ham United (Der Spiegel).

His apparent desire to play in the Champions League, however, would make Liverpool favourites while Wolves are possibly still in the running.

Rashica has demonstrated his ability this season. The 23-year-old has posted seven goals and four assists in 20 Bundesliga starts, despite Werder Bremen’s struggles.

He has a £33 million release clause which shouldn’t put off Premier League suitors.

Liverpool may see Rashica as an ideal signing to provide further competition in the final third with Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana likely to leave Anfield this summer.