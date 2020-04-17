President admits Everton could sign one of Europe's 'top five' in £30m deal

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly set to bring Gabriel Magalhaes to the Premier League from Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille.

Lille president Gerard Lopez has admitted to Sky Sports that £30 million Gabriel Magalhaes is keen on a move to Everton while claiming that the Brazilian is one of Europe’s top five centre-halves right now.

In the summer of 2019, The Toffees spent the entire transfer window trying and failing to bring a new defender to Goodison Park following the departures of Kurt Zouma and Phil Jagielka. There were even last-gasp moves for the likes of Marcos Rojo, which failed to come to fruition.

This time around, however, Everton are set to be rewarded with their aggressive approach with a deal for Gabriel all-but wrapped up long before the window has even opened.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that the Merseysiders are in continued negotiations over a deal for the Ligue 1 youngster, confident as they are that the £30 million-rated powerhouse will become Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing.

And now, Lille’s president has shed more light on a situation which looks increasingly positive for Toffees fans.

"It's true that he would like to go and try something else out,” says Lopez.

“I feel he is among the top five dominant central defenders in Europe right now. His statistics, which aren't well covered outside of France, shows that his percentage for winning duels is pretty unheard of in a league that's extremely physical.

"He's an absolute machine, so to me, he's well on his way - if not this year - to potentially a really big club. I'm certain he's on his way to the Brazilian national team at some point.”

Gabriel has been nothing short of a revelation across the Channel this season and, if he can replicate those commanding displays in England, the 22-year-old should become Everton’s first choice central defender sooner rather than later.

He looks like an immediate upgrade on the erratic, error-prone Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.