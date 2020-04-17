'No chance': Balague provides latest update on Pochettino's future, after Tottenham departure

Tottenham Hotspur got rid of Mauricio Pochettino in November, but he has still not found a job elsewhere.

Guillem Balague has suggested that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has ‘no chance’ of landing a job any time soon, on his personal Youtube channel.

Pochettino has still not been appointed by any club since he left Tottenham in November.

The former Spurs boss has been linked to a number of European giants, but as of yet he hasn’t made his return to management.

And Balague suggests that Pochettino’s time away from football may yet have to be an extended one.

“No chance of that happening [Pochettino joining United], Solskjaer will stay, Tuchel will stay at PSG, Flick will stay at Bayern Munich, Zidane at Real Madrid. It’s not time to change anything,” Balague said.

“Nobody knows how players will react to coming back to the game.

“What’s important is that leadership is strong and they are respected by most people. No changes at this stage. That means Pochettino is going to have to wait.”

Pochettino enjoyed great success with Tottenham, but Daniel Levy was ruthless in getting rid of him, after Spurs suffered a disappointing start to this campaign.

Pochettino’s departure and Jose Mourinho’s subsequent arrival does not appear to have improved Tottenham significantly though.

Spurs have continued to struggle under Mourinho, although the Portuguese boss has suffered badly with injuries to key players.

Tottenham are currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League table, eight points behind the top four.