'No chance': Balague provides latest update on Pochettino's future, after Tottenham departure

Mauricio Pochettino manager
Tottenham Hotspur got rid of Mauricio Pochettino in November, but he has still not found a job elsewhere.

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on next to Roberto Martinez, manager of Everton during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at...

Guillem Balague has suggested that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has ‘no chance’ of landing a job any time soon, on his personal Youtube channel.

Pochettino has still not been appointed by any club since he left Tottenham in November.

The former Spurs boss has been linked to a number of European giants, but as of yet he hasn’t made his return to management.

And Balague suggests that Pochettino’s time away from football may yet have to be an extended one.

 

“No chance of that happening [Pochettino joining United], Solskjaer will stay, Tuchel will stay at PSG, Flick will stay at Bayern Munich, Zidane at Real Madrid. It’s not time to change anything,” Balague said.

“Nobody knows how players will react to coming back to the game.

“What’s important is that leadership is strong and they are respected by most people. No changes at this stage. That means Pochettino is going to have to wait.”

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after being substituted off during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham...

Pochettino enjoyed great success with Tottenham, but Daniel Levy was ruthless in getting rid of him, after Spurs suffered a disappointing start to this campaign.

Pochettino’s departure and Jose Mourinho’s subsequent arrival does not appear to have improved Tottenham significantly though.

Spurs have continued to struggle under Mourinho, although the Portuguese boss has suffered badly with injuries to key players.

Tottenham are currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League table, eight points behind the top four.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

