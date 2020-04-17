Quick links

New report has big update on Newcastle United’s takeover situation

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of changing ownership.

According to The Independent, the takeover of Newcastle United will be completed by the end of April.

It has been reported that the parties led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund [PIF] hope to get full ownership of Newcastle by the end of the month and certainly by the time football resumes.

The report has claimed that there will not be any hold-up during the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

 

Positive for Newcastle United fans

If the takeover gets finalised by the end of April, then it will give a massive boost to Newcastle for the summer transfer window and beyond.

True, it is not clear when the window will open and how much clubs will be willing to spend amid the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis, but the potential new owners of the Magpies could decide to make one or two big signings to make a statement.

Steve Bruce’s side are unlikely to get relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season and are still in the FA Cup.

