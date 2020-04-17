Quick links

BBC pundit thinks Newcastle United can catch Tottenham Hotspur after takeover

Subhankar Mondal
Could Newcastle United challenge Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers among other clubs after the takeover?

Jermaine Jenas has suggested in The Mirror that Newcastle United would be looking to compete with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers after the takeover.

The former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder - who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport - believes that the potential new owners of the Magpies will want the team to challenge for the Champions League places.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

 

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Jenas told The Mirror: "If this wealthy consortium is coming in, they are going to spend. They are not going to be bit-part players. They are seeing Everton making moves, Wolves making moves, and thinking we want to be part of that.

"Are Spurs losing their grip on what they thought they might have? Arsenal are having a wobble. This is a great period of time to get a club and go for the top four. That is what it is all about."

Step by step

While Newcastle fans will be excited at the prospect of potential new owners coming in and investing in the squad, they must be patient.

Amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, not many clubs will be able to - or willing to - spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window.

There is huge potential at Newcastle, and perhaps in the coming years, the Magpies will challenge for the European places.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

