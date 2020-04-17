Iniesta makes comment about Liverpool being denied the PL title

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side current sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

Andres Iniesta has suggested to the Guardian that it would be cruel to deny Liverpool the Premier League title.

The Reds currently sit 25 points clear at the top of England’s top flight, but their title has not yet been mathematically confirmed.

Liverpool need two more victories to officially win the league, but there is no confirmed restart date on the horizon for the Premier League.

There are still fears around Anfield that the season could be called null and void, as there may no longer be a way to end this campaign.

And Iniesta admits that he doesn’t have any idea how the current situation should be resolved.

“I suppose there will be rules that decide [outcomes] one way or another in exceptional circumstances, but it’s a difficult situation. It must be very hard [for teams like Liverpool, who may be denied a title],” Iniesta said, when asked about the Reds’ title hopes.

“Or a second division team on the verge of being promoted, told this season is null and void, that it doesn’t count. Or, the other way round: a team in the relegation zone is saved. Pfff. I don’t know how you resolve it.”

The good news for Liverpool is that there appears to be a desire to get the Premier League season finished from most clubs.

However, it is not yet clear when it will be possible for football to restart in England.

The most recent suggestions have claimed that the Premier League wants to restart in June, but whether that plan will be put into action remains to be seen.