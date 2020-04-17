'Imagine': Some Magpies fans urge new owners to make 'incredible' striker their first signing

Newcastle United will surely be on the look out for a new striker this summer, as they look to improve their attacking threat.

Newcastle United fans are urging their potential new owners to make a move for Dries Mertens in the summer.

Mertens could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, as his contract is due to expire, and Newcastle could now be in a position to take advantage.

The Magpies are in the process of a takeover, which could make them one of the richest clubs in world football.

And Newcastle fans have suggested that Mertens could be an excellent first signing for their new owners to make.

Announce Rafa,Mertens and Rondon please #NUFC — Angel (@01dunnn) April 15, 2020

If these Mertens rumours are true I’d be over the moon. Incredible player #nufc — Luke W (@LukeWhitrow) April 15, 2020

Mertens would be good of the ones who’ve been linked I reckon — Spen (@SpenNufc) April 16, 2020

mertens on a free, we should also look for a right back and a winger but idk who — // (@saudilewis) April 16, 2020

Dries Mertens on a free end of season, try and get some of the out of contract players at big clubs so we can maneuver more in window with FFP, if the takeover does go through don't see why these signings will be a problem with the money they have, may need some convincing tho. — Rob Allen (@RobertAllen97) April 17, 2020

Player I would love #Newcastle to go for... Mertens, oshimen, Gotze, partey, Emerson, monolas,, for nw if they can try to sign atleast 3 — horlydae (@makanjuolataye) April 15, 2020

If Mertens was to arrive at Newcastle it would certainly signal their new found ambition.

The Belgian forward may now be 32, but he would be the most high profile player Newcastle have signed for a number of years.

Mertens has continued to score frequently this season, and has 12 goals in 29 games for Napoli.

If Mertens was brought to Newcastle he would surely be an upgrade on their current striking options, as the likes of Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll have all struggled this term.