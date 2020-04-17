Quick links

'Imagine': Some Magpies fans urge new owners to make 'incredible' striker their first signing

Newcastle United will surely be on the look out for a new striker this summer, as they look to improve their attacking threat.

Newcastle United fans are urging their potential new owners to make a move for Dries Mertens in the summer.

Mertens could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, as his contract is due to expire, and Newcastle could now be in a position to take advantage.

 

The Magpies are in the process of a takeover, which could make them one of the richest clubs in world football.

And Newcastle fans have suggested that Mertens could be an excellent first signing for their new owners to make.

If Mertens was to arrive at Newcastle it would certainly signal their new found ambition.

The Belgian forward may now be 32, but he would be the most high profile player Newcastle have signed for a number of years.

Mertens has continued to score frequently this season, and has 12 goals in 29 games for Napoli.

If Mertens was brought to Newcastle he would surely be an upgrade on their current striking options, as the likes of Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll have all struggled this term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

