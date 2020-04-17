Quick links

'I won't return': QPR ace makes it clear he wants Loftus Road exit

Mark Warburton, Manager of QPR looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 24, 2020...
Queens Park Rangers fans have seen the last of Toni Leistner in the Championship - he's shining in the Bundesliga on loan at Cologne now.

Toni Leistner of QPR and Ollie Watkins of Brentford battle for possession during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation...

Toni Leistner believes he has played his final game for Queens Park Rangers with the defender hoping to secure a permanent move to the Bundesliga, speaking to BILD.

Back in the January transfer window, a QPR side who had spent the first half of the 2019/20 campaign shipping goals at an alarming rate saw arguably their best and most influential centre-half head for the door.

 

29-year-old Leistner joined Cologne on loan and, as luck would have it, his return to Germany has coincided with a remarkable run of form from the Billy Goats.

Markus Gisdol's team were stuck in a very perilous position when he arrived but have since won three of their last four games, propelling themselves into the relative safety of mid-table.

And Leistner admits that, given the option, he won’t be heading back to West London any time soon.

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers battles for possession with Brandon Haunstrup of Portsmouth during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on...

“The fact is that I will not return to the Rangers. I want to continue playing in the Bundesliga, preferably in Cologne,” he says.

The former Dinamo Dresden ace, who captained QPR under Mark Warburton, was at pains to point out that no talks over a permanent deal have taken place yet with the global health crisis putting the entire German game on pause for the time being.

Leistner has another year remaining on his contract at QPR and Cologne, who are likely to be hit financially by the lack of gate receipts in the months ahead, may be hoping to agree a cut-price deal for a defender who has made a big impact on and off the pitch in the Cathedral City.

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers tackles Tyler Roberts of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on February 26,...

 

