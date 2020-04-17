Quick links

'I have no words': Ryan Babel shocked by £25m Liverpool player

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with teammates Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Andy Robertson after scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match...
Ryan Babel is a big fan of the Liverpool midfielder it seems.

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Ryan Babel has been waxing lyrical about Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The 29-year-old has played a big role in helping the Reds establishing a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Wijnaldum, a £25 million signing in 2016, has started 28 of Liverpool's 29 Premier League games this season.

The Netherlands international has never been more vital to manager Jurgen Klopp.

 

And former Liverpool winger Babel, who plays alongside Wijnaldum for the national team, has told the club's official website that he's a complete footballer.

"I have no words for Gini's performances and quality. He's an incredible person.

"His energy is incredible, he has lungs for days. You can tell when he has the confidence, he's really unbeatable and very hard to play against.

"He's very complete – he can score goals, he can tackle, can defend, recover balls. Gini's development is also incredible."

Wijnaldum has been on Merseyside for four years, but only over the last 12 months have Liverpool fans seen what he can really do.

He's also a man for the big occasion, evident by his two goals in that 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona last May.

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

