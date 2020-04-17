How to get the Coffin Dance Instagram Filter - join the TikTok trend now!

In 2017 a video of pallbearers in Ghana went viral, for their elaborate choreographed send off. The original video was aired by the BBC and was watched by over three million people.

In true internet style, the video was turned into a meme, albeit almost three years later, due to the current state of affairs. Thousands of TikTokkers have taken to the app to produce their own version of the video, set to the song 'Astronomia' by Vicetone and Tony Igy.

The joke has now been taken one step further, with Instagram users creating a 'coffin dance' filter so you can join in with the videos without all the effort. Here's how to get it.

How to get the Coffin Dance Filter on Instagram

Open Instagram

Swipe onto Stories and turn on front camera

Hold down on your face and wait for the filters to appear

Swipe all the way to the end of the filters and select the one titled 'Browse Effects'

Once you're in the Effects Gallery, click on the search button

Search 'Coffin'

The filter will appear- click on it and start filming!

What does the Coffin Dance Filter do?

There are actually two coffin dance filters on Instagram, and each do something different. The one titled 'Coffin Dance' created by mas_iwenk will apply some sunglasses, the hat worn in the original video and a virtual coffin on your shoulder. For the best videos, make sure your sound is turned on, hit record and dance along to the music which will be playing.

The filter titled 'Coffin Dance' by paulostoker is slightly more fun. Once you select the filter, your face will be put onto the body of four animated pallbearers and you will watch yourself dance and spin around an animated coffin. It is similar to 'Elf Yourself' but instead of Christmas the theme is funeral.

