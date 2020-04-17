Guillem Balague has bad news for Arsenal - Our View

Arsenal's hopes of keeping their best player might hinge on Neymar.

If Guillem Balague is right, Arsenal should be a bit worried.

The Spanish football expert revealed on his YouTube channel on Thursday that Barcelona wouldn't be signing Neymar when the transfer window opens.

Spain-based publication Sport claimed last month that the Brazilian had already agreed his return to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain.

But Balague has said that it isn't going to happen and this could have negative implications for Arsenal.

That's because Barca have also been linked to Gunners hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And if Neymar is a no-go, it does suggest that Barca will explore alternative targets like, say, Aubameyang.

Sport also reported that the Arsenal striker - who has a year left on his contract in North London - is on the Spanish club's radar.

And with Neymar being out of the equation, it does make you wonder whether they could step up their interest in the Gabon international, who has 49 goals in 75 Premier League outings.

It must be stressed that we know little about when the transfer window is going to open, so there's no immediate risk of the Emirates Stadium club losing their best player.

But it certainly might be bad news for Arsenal long term if they can't afford to bring Neymar back.