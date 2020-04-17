Graham Roberts reacts as Spurs reportedly try to cut Pochettino's pay

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss is reportedly still being paid by the club.

Graham Roberts has reacted on Twitter to a new story about former club Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has asked axed manager Mauricio Pochettino to take a pay cut on his £8.5 million-a-year salary.

Levy sacked Pochettino in November but the Argentine is still being paid by Tottenham until he finds a new job, The Mail claims.

The North London side and every club around Europe is getting hit hard financially due to the loss of match-day revenue caused by the global health crisis.

And it looks like Levy has tried to reduce Pochettino's salary in a bid to cope better with the financial hardship.

But Roberts has suggested on Twitter that it's a nonsense story.

Don’t believe all you read. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 17, 2020

Contrary to Roberts's comment, it isn't the most unbelievable thing in the world, that Tottenham - who placed Pochettino on gardening leave - would look to cut his salary somewhat.

These are extraordinarily difficult times, even for clubs with stadiums worth £1 billion, and cut backs are going to be essential.