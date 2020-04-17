Quick links

Gordon Strachan says Sunderland player out of contract ‘incredible’ and ‘terrific’

Aiden McGeady, on loan at Charlton Athletic from Sunderland, played at Celtic under Gordon Strachan.

Gordon Strachan has raved about his former Celtic player and Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady in The Scottish Sun.

The former Celtic manager has included McGeady in his best ever Hoops side.

Strachan was in charge of the Bhoys from 2005 until 2009, while the 34-year-old Republic of Ireland international winger was at the Glasgow giants from 2000 until 2010.

McGeady joined Sunderland in 2017 and moved to Charlton Athletic on loan in the January transfer window.

 

The Republic of Ireland international winger is out of contract at Sunderland in June 2020, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Strachan told The Scottish Sun about McGeady: “He’s got incredible ability and worked so hard. He could play anywhere in attack. I remember playing him up top in a League Cup final against Rangers. We won 2-0 and he was terrific.

“Jesus, we had a lot of arguments - but I kept playing him because I’m not daft. He had incredible ability to beat people and, on his day, can look really terrific - as people will have seen in the TV documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’.”

Stats

McGeady made 13 starts and two substitute appearances in League One for Sunderland this season before his loan move to Charlton, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Charlton, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

