'Get it done'... Some Newcastle fans joke about signing Tottenham mega-star Harry Kane

Newcastle United are subject of a takeover from the Saudi royal family.

Newcastle United's dreams could have no limits if their takeover is approved.

BBC Sport report a £300 million takeover is getting closer, and is backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

This has Toon fans feeling giddy about the sporting possibilities ahead.

In 2008 we saw how Manchester City were transformed from also-rans, to become Premier League champions four years later.

Newcastle currently stand a steady mid-table 13th, a solid platform from which to build.

There could be a busy spell in the transfer market ahead. But just how ambitious will they be?

Newcastle supporters have been joking (we think they are joking...) about a swoop for England's top striker Harry Kane.

Kane spoke recently about his desire to win trophies, refusing to rule out a Tottenham exit, Sky Sports reported.

A move to Newcastle seems ludicrous right now, but in a couple of seasons, who knows, if the takeover and incoming funds have the desired effect.

Here is a look at what Newcastle United fans have been saying on social media...

Harry Kane for £200 million, Saudi Prince adds 2 to basket #NUFC — Gary Robertson (@gazrob99) April 16, 2020

Anyone think Kane will do a job for us #nufc #thfc — Dan (@Toon_army1982) April 14, 2020

Rafa Benitez to return and Kane to sign for the toon. Heard it here first. #NUFC — (@we8pompey84) April 16, 2020