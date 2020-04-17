Quick links

'Get it done'... Some Newcastle fans joke about signing Tottenham mega-star Harry Kane

Dan Coombs
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session on February 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Newcastle United are subject of a takeover from the Saudi royal family.

Newcastle Upon Tyne , United Kingdom - 11 May 2019; Supporters during the Heineken Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Saracens at St James' Park in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United's dreams could have no limits if their takeover is approved.

BBC Sport report a £300 million takeover is getting closer, and is backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

This has Toon fans feeling giddy about the sporting possibilities ahead.

 

In 2008 we saw how Manchester City were transformed from also-rans, to become Premier League champions four years later.

Newcastle currently stand a steady mid-table 13th, a solid platform from which to build.

There could be a busy spell in the transfer market ahead. But just how ambitious will they be?

Newcastle supporters have been joking (we think they are joking...) about a swoop for England's top striker Harry Kane.

Harry Kane of England

Kane spoke recently about his desire to win trophies, refusing to rule out a Tottenham exit, Sky Sports reported.

A move to Newcastle seems ludicrous right now, but in a couple of seasons, who knows, if the takeover and incoming funds have the desired effect.

Here is a look at what Newcastle United fans have been saying on social media...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

