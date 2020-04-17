Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Former Celtic striker absolutely rips into Rangers after new statement

Subhankar Mondal
Scottish player Chris Sutton is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during group A Champion League match Lyon
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

21st October 2017, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup Semi-final, Hibernian versus Celtic; Alan Stubbs and Chris Sutton before the match

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has strongly criticised Rangers on Twitter after the Ibrox club released a new statement.

Rangers have released a strong statement on their official website urging the SPFL to find a way to finish the current season instead of calling it now.

Subscribe

Football in Scotland is suspended until June 10, and no games are going to be possible until July at the earliest.

 

The SPFL recently voted to call the divisions below the Scottish Premiership now, and the top flight of Scottish football could follow suit.

That would mean that Celtic would be declared champions of Scotland, with the Hoops as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

FC Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho (R) vies with Celtic's Alan Thompson (L) and Chris Sutton (C) during their Champions League football match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, 24...

Rangers are not happy and want the season to be completed, and former Celtic striker Sutton has slammed the Ibrox club for their stance.

The Hoops have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons.

 

Chris Sutton of Celtic celebrates after scoring during the Tennants Scottish Cup third round match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on January 9, 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch