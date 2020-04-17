Former Celtic striker absolutely rips into Rangers after new statement

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has strongly criticised Rangers on Twitter after the Ibrox club released a new statement.

Rangers have released a strong statement on their official website urging the SPFL to find a way to finish the current season instead of calling it now.

Football in Scotland is suspended until June 10, and no games are going to be possible until July at the earliest.

The SPFL recently voted to call the divisions below the Scottish Premiership now, and the top flight of Scottish football could follow suit.

That would mean that Celtic would be declared champions of Scotland, with the Hoops as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Rangers are not happy and want the season to be completed, and former Celtic striker Sutton has slammed the Ibrox club for their stance.

The Hoops have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons.

Democratic vote... overwhelming result... frustration must really be the wheels came off after the winter break... but blame everyone and everything else... https://t.co/ehGfMPCjyX — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 16, 2020