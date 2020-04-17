Final Fantasy VII Remake: Stairs or elevator in chapter 16? Why you should pick stairs!

Why you should pick the stairs over the elevator in chapter 16 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PlayStation 4 and it's estimated to be the third-best selling exclusive on PSN. It's a divisive title that fans will both love and hate at the same time, but while some of its changes are divisive its characters are near perfect. And, if you love spending time with them, you should pick the stairs over the elevator when it comes to chapter 16.

There are 18 chapters in the Final Fantasy VII Remake with the most memorable being the Honeybee Inn dance. Some of the chapters do admittedly drag such as chapter five where Cloud, Tifa, and Barret run up and down a trainline, but it's the banter between the cast that keeps things interesting even when levels/missions begin to feel padded and overly stretched.

And, when it comes to chapter 16, you can either opt to shorten the length by taking the elevator or prolong it by looping around 59 stairs. While the obvious answer appears to be taking the elevator, you should instead strongly consider taking the stairs so you can spend more time with two of the game's best characters, Tifa and Barret.

FF7 Remake stairs or elevator difference

The difference between choosing the stairs and elevator in the Final Fantasy VII Remake is a cut-scene.

Choosing to take the stairs in the Final Fantasy VII Remake will force you to physically move up all 59, whereas taking the elevator will grace you with cut-scenes interrupted by two battles.

Walking up all 59 floors will take you about ten minutes or so, whereas the cut-scenes(s) will only take about five minutes when combined with the two battles on floor ten and 20.

This certainly suggests that choosing the elevator is the better option, but taking the stairs is the unappealing alternative that should be implored.

Should you choose the stairs or elevator in the FF7 Remake during Chapter 16?

You should pick the stairs over the elevator in chapter 16 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Nomura and co don't reward you with any items for picking the stairs over the elevator in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, but scaling all 59 floors is more rewarding from a certain perspective.

The cut-scene for being lazy is fine as there is certainly humour to be found in Cloud almost stabbing a woman in the throat, but for taking the stairs you'll spend more time with Tifa and Barret where you'll also enjoy great banter.

Walking up all 59 floors is a great way to punish Barret for being an a-hole to you at the beginning of the game, and Tifa's always talking about a good sweat so she may as well do some hiking.

There's no exclusive reward for either option so the choice doesn't really matter all that much, but you will miss some amusing dialogue exchanges if you don't take Barret's least favourite option.