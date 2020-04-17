Final Fantasy VII Remake: Help Tifa or Aerith first in sewers? Here's who you should choose!

Who you should help first in the sewers between Tifa or Aerith in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is estimated to be the third best selling PlayStation 4 exclusive on PSN, which means that dozens of people have had their heart stolen by Jessie only to then be forced into choosing between Tifa or Aerith. Yes, while you can't get anything more than a modest kiss from the game's best girl, you can still choose between the boxer and the flower picker. And who you help first in the sewer will build towards determining your choice.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake has lots of choices for you to make as Cloud and some of them are purely for show such as choosing whether to taste the mystery drink or not, whereas others result in unique side quests such as selecting which erotic hand massage course from Madam M.

There are plenty of decisions which help determine whether you get a semi-romantic scene with either Tifa or Aerith in chapter 14, and choosing who to help first in the sewers will build towards your fancy and outcome.

FF7 Remake - help Tifa or Aerith first in the sewers?

You can choose to help either Tifa or Aerith first in the sewers during the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Choosing to help Tifa first will increase your odds of getting her semi-romantic scene in chapter 14, whereas coming to the aid of Aerith will increase your odds of having a romantic chat with her instead.

While both of these choices are part of determining who you have a romantic engagement with in the aforementioned later chapter, there are other decisions which play as equally a big part in your outcome and fancy.

You will need to select the right words when choosing how to describe Tifa, and there are a multitude of other relevant choices throughout chapter nine.

The decision between Tifa and Aerith is entirely up to you and it wouldn't be surprising if the boxer was the more popular thanks to her more sexually arousing attire.

However, when it comes between who is more entertaining to be around, Aerith is the more fun in comparison to the moral compass that is Tifa.

Yet, at the same time, Jessie is the best girl