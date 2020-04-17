Final Fantasy VII Remake: Girl we're looking for - how to describe Tifa!

How to describe Tifa in the Final Fantasy VII Remake when it comes to the choices for the "girl we're looking for" description.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is estimated to be the third best selling PS4 exclusive on PSN, meaning lots of people are enjoying the companionship of Barret and especially Jessie. However, while the best girl in the game is a dangling carrot that can't be reached, the "girl we're looking for" dialogue choice provides you with the chance to describe Tifa to get a semi-romantic scene with her in chapter 14.

There are lots of choices in the Final Fantasy VII Remake and while some of them are purely superficial and for show like in Persona 5 Royal, there are many that result in unique side quests and cut-scenes/interactions. This is good because it makes a second playthrough extremely worthwhile.

Although it may not appear to be that weighty of a choice, choosing how to describe Tifa in response to the "girl we're looking for" description actually does have ramifications for chapter 14. And, depending on whether you've fallen head over heels for the boxer or the flower picker, you'll want to be careful with your words.

Girl we're looking for choices in FF7 Remake

There are three choices in response to "the girl we're looking for" in the Final Fantasy VII Remake:

She's in great shape

She's a great fighter

She's great at handling the books

These choices are how you wish to reflect Cloud's feelings about Tifa. Saying her physique is stupendous will result in him being romantically attracted her, meanwhile commending her fighting capabilities will keep things in the middle so Cloud can still possibly fall for her.

Meanwhile, saying she's great with the books will increase the odds of Cloud chasing Aerith as opposed to his life-long mate.

Tifa or Aerith in FF7 Remake?

Your response to describing Tifa in the Final Fantasy VII Remake will help determine your choice of her or Aerith.

Tifa or Aerith is one of the unspoken choices in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the "girl we're looking for" will help determine your outcome.

If you wish to have a semi-romantic encounter with the boxer in chapter 14 make sure to compliment her shape, otherwise commend her book skills to increase your odds of having a romantic conversation with Aerith.

While it's true that Tifa is in ridiculously good shape and is a good fighter, she's nowhere near as fun or interesting to be around as Aerith so that's something to consider when it comes to whether or not you should friendzone her.

We won't spoil the semi-romantic scenes that occur with either lady in chapter 14, but what we will say is that neither of them are overly joyous.