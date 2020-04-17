Quick links

Everton

Aston Villa

Premier League

Everton fans react to the prospect of signing Aston Villa's Grealish

Shamanth Jayaram
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final Second Leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa at The Hawthorns on May 14, 2019...
Could the Toffees really land the Aston Villa skipper?

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

It's that time of the year again. Transfer rumours have been floating all-around social media, some being more realistic than others. 

Everton have been at the forefront of things over the past few weeks with the club being rumoured to be interested in the likes of James Rodriguez, Andrea Belotti, Aaron Ramsey and even Gareth Bale. 

Today, Sky Sports have claimed that Everton are interested in signing Aston Villa's Jack Grealish but will only look at the attacker after they have secured their other top targets. 

 

Usually, Everton being linked with players of this calibre and potential price tag would be a no story but the Toffees are a different animal now. 

Everton have shown real ambition recently with new stadium plans and Richarlison's contract extension but none more ambitious than appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager. 

Nothing is too big far for Everton fans now, not even a move for one of the most sought out players in the Premier League in Grealish. 

The Villa skipper has been brilliant this season. Grealish's performances made people urge Gareth Southgate to include him in the England squad for the Euros which was supposed to be this summer. 

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Another impressive season will almost guarantee a spot for the Villa man in the squad for next summer's Euros and a move a to a bigger club like Everton to work under someone like Ancelotti could make a massive difference for him. 

Everton fans are split over the prospect of signing Grealish. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United...

