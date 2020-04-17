Everton fans react to the prospect of signing Aston Villa's Grealish

Could the Toffees really land the Aston Villa skipper?

It's that time of the year again. Transfer rumours have been floating all-around social media, some being more realistic than others.

Everton have been at the forefront of things over the past few weeks with the club being rumoured to be interested in the likes of James Rodriguez, Andrea Belotti, Aaron Ramsey and even Gareth Bale.

Today, Sky Sports have claimed that Everton are interested in signing Aston Villa's Jack Grealish but will only look at the attacker after they have secured their other top targets.

Usually, Everton being linked with players of this calibre and potential price tag would be a no story but the Toffees are a different animal now.

Everton have shown real ambition recently with new stadium plans and Richarlison's contract extension but none more ambitious than appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Nothing is too big far for Everton fans now, not even a move for one of the most sought out players in the Premier League in Grealish.

The Villa skipper has been brilliant this season. Grealish's performances made people urge Gareth Southgate to include him in the England squad for the Euros which was supposed to be this summer.

Another impressive season will almost guarantee a spot for the Villa man in the squad for next summer's Euros and a move a to a bigger club like Everton to work under someone like Ancelotti could make a massive difference for him.

Everton fans are split over the prospect of signing Grealish. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter.

No for me. He's a luxury player who looks better in a poor side. That's just my opinion — Michael (@michaelkirby_8) April 16, 2020

He's exactly what Everton need someone who always wants the ball & carries it forward. I suspect we are down the pecking order but who knows. — Paul (@Toffeekida) April 16, 2020

Would be awesome — PAUL HAWKSWORTH PGA (@hawksworth1966) April 16, 2020

Jack for Everton? Dear me. Not a snowball’s chance in hell. Slow news day, I suppose. — Paul Tomlinson (@PaulTomlinsonn) April 16, 2020

Everton are going to the top man, they've got the money + a world class manager. Imagine Grealish under Don Colo Ancelotti — ryan (@ryanea20) April 16, 2020

Grealish is a player who can win games single handedly. He's a ball carrier, which is something we haven't had since Barkley and is a quality player.



He's underrated if anything. Better than Maddison imo.



Attitude issues are my only concern but I'd still love him at Everton. — Brad (@JerichoIsAEW) April 16, 2020

Gabriel, Everton Soares and Grealish would be scenes



Add a centre mid and a right back to that too x — Tom (@CarIoMagnifico_) April 16, 2020