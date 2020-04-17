England-based player claims ace Celtic reportedly desperate for ‘top drawer’

West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin played with Fraser Forster - now at Celtic - at Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin has raved about his former Southampton teammate and Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Keeping the Ball on the Ground Podcast.

Austin played with Forster at Southampton, and the former Queens Park Rangers forward has raved about the 32-year-old ex-Newcastle United man.

Forster returned to Celtic on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Austin said about Forster on Keeping the Ball on the Ground Podcast, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "He was unfortunate that Joe Hart was England number one while he played for Man City.

"When I went there, he was top drawer. The best goalie I've played with I would say. It was a strange one. Him and Al McCarthy were very good together. Then they brought in Angus Gunn and just left him as fourth choice. It was mad.”

Permanent Celtic move?

Forster has been superb for Celtic since he switched to Neil Lennon’s side on loan in the summer of 2019.

The goalkeeper is now the first choice between the posts, and it would make sense for the Glasgow giants to make his loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sunday Post, the Hoops want to make Forster’s loan deal from Southampton permanent in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Hoops “will do everything in their power” to keep the goalkeeper at Celtic Park next season and beyound.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.