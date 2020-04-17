Quick links

England-based player claims ace Celtic reportedly desperate for ‘top drawer’

Subhankar Mondal
Charlie Austin during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on May 01, 2019 in Southampton, England.
West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin played with Fraser Forster - now at Celtic - at Southampton.

Fraser Forster during day 2 of Southampton FCs pre-season training camp on July 24, 2018 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin has raved about his former Southampton teammate and Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Keeping the Ball on the Ground Podcast.

Austin played with Forster at Southampton, and the former Queens Park Rangers forward has raved about the 32-year-old ex-Newcastle United man.

Forster returned to Celtic on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Southampton in the summer of 2019.

 

Austin said about Forster on Keeping the Ball on the Ground Podcast, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "He was unfortunate that Joe Hart was England number one while he played for Man City.

"When I went there, he was top drawer. The best goalie I've played with I would say. It was a strange one. Him and Al McCarthy were very good together. Then they brought in Angus Gunn and just left him as fourth choice. It was mad.”

Fraser Forster of Celtic applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

Permanent Celtic move?

Forster has been superb for Celtic since he switched to Neil Lennon’s side on loan in the summer of 2019.

The goalkeeper is now the first choice between the posts, and it would make sense for the Glasgow giants to make his loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sunday Post, the Hoops want to make Forster’s loan deal from Southampton permanent in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Hoops “will do everything in their power” to keep the goalkeeper at Celtic Park next season and beyound.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Charlie Austin of WBA during the FA Cup Third Round match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

