Quick links

Newcastle United

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Report suggests Newcastle United's new owners could target £107m superstar

Danny Owen
Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after escores his team's fourth goal with Manager Steve Bruce during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale at...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League underachievers Newcastle United are heading for a new era - could Barcelona's La Liga star Antoine Griezmann be a marquee signing?

BARCELONA, SPAIN - March 7: Antoine Griezmann #17 of Barcelona during team warm up before the Barcelona V Real Sociedad, La Liga regular season match at Estadio Camp Nou on March 7th...

Newcastle United could try an ambitious approach for Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann when their takeover is complete, according to claims made by Sport Mediaset.

Could the Premier League have a new force on their hands?

According to the BBC, one of English football’s sleeping giants are set for a rude and very welcome awakening. A Saudi Arabian consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley are closing in on a £300 million purchase of a club who's famously vociferous fanbase have grown sick and tired of Mike Ashley’s apparent acceptance of mid-table mediocrity.

 

With Mohammed Bin Salman understood to be worth around £7 billion, according to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle might soon find themselves in a position to compete for some of the biggest stars in the game, a la Manchester City at the start of the Sheikh Mansour era.

And reports from Italy suggest that Griezmann, the £107 million World Cup winner, could be one potential option if the Magpies are chasing a marquee addition.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - March 7: Antoine Griezmann #17 of Barcelona leaves the field after being substituted during the Barcelona V Real Sociedad, La Liga regular season match at Estadio Camp...

It’s fair to say the Frenchman hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations at Barcelona. But this is a man who established himself as one of the truly elite talents in global football at Atletico Madrid, while conquering the planet with France in 2018.

Barcelona are desperate to raise funds to fund deals for the likes of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez and you’d imagine that they could be tempted to sell Griezmann if they can recoup most of that £107 million investment.

For now, Newcastle fans can take this with a pinch of salt. But the fact that Griezmann has even been mentioned suggests that there is plenty of excitement on the way.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid volleys to score his team's opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Atletico Madrid and AS Roma at Wanda Metropolitano on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch