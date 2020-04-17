Report suggests Newcastle United's new owners could target £107m superstar

Premier League underachievers Newcastle United are heading for a new era - could Barcelona's La Liga star Antoine Griezmann be a marquee signing?

Newcastle United could try an ambitious approach for Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann when their takeover is complete, according to claims made by Sport Mediaset.

Could the Premier League have a new force on their hands?

According to the BBC, one of English football’s sleeping giants are set for a rude and very welcome awakening. A Saudi Arabian consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley are closing in on a £300 million purchase of a club who's famously vociferous fanbase have grown sick and tired of Mike Ashley’s apparent acceptance of mid-table mediocrity.

With Mohammed Bin Salman understood to be worth around £7 billion, according to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle might soon find themselves in a position to compete for some of the biggest stars in the game, a la Manchester City at the start of the Sheikh Mansour era.

And reports from Italy suggest that Griezmann, the £107 million World Cup winner, could be one potential option if the Magpies are chasing a marquee addition.

It’s fair to say the Frenchman hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations at Barcelona. But this is a man who established himself as one of the truly elite talents in global football at Atletico Madrid, while conquering the planet with France in 2018.

Barcelona are desperate to raise funds to fund deals for the likes of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez and you’d imagine that they could be tempted to sell Griezmann if they can recoup most of that £107 million investment.

For now, Newcastle fans can take this with a pinch of salt. But the fact that Griezmann has even been mentioned suggests that there is plenty of excitement on the way.