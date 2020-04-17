Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: London-born 18-year-old in Tottenham's first-team plans

Danny Owen
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho arriving at the stadium during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho has already made Japhet Tanganga a Premier League regular at Spurs - could Malachi Fagan-Walcott follow in his footsteps?

Malachi Fagan-Walcott of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at The Lamex Stadium on October 18, 2019 in Stevenage, England.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott appears to have a bright future under Jose Mourinho with the teenage defender training regularly with Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team stars in recent times, according to Football London.

It’s fair to say a former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss doesn’t exactly have a brilliant track record when it comes to promoting youth. But for every Troy Parrott, there is a Japhet Tanganga.

And 18-year-old Fagan-Walcott could be on the verge of following the latter into the first-team picture sooner rather than later.

 

The England U17 international has made just one senior appearance so far, coming off the bench in the 3-0 Champions League thrashing at RB Leipzig before the global health crisis saw the season shudder to a halt.

But when football resumes and the clouds pass, Fagan-Walcott will be hoping to mark a breakthrough campaign with a Premier League bow too. As Football London points out, the 6ft 2ins stopper has been a fixture in Tottenham’s first-team training of late, testing himself up against established stars a la Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son and Lucas Moura.

(L-R) Emil Forsberg of Red Bull Leipzig, Malachi Fagan-Walcott of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham...

The 18-year-old has already made the step up to U23 football with ease, featuring in eight Premier League 2 games in 2019/20.

Tottenham are expected to go all-out for a new central defender in the off-season with Jan Vertonghen’s contract due to expire in July. But with Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez failing to impress on a consistent basis under Mourinho, don’t rule out a teenage defender getting his chance to shine later in 2020.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur U23s and Brighton and Hove Albion FC U23s...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch