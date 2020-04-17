'Didn't want me to leave': Midfielder explains why he forced Arsenal exit

Premier League Arsenal were hoping to keep Kelechi Nwakali at the Emirates - but a move to Spanish outfit Huesca was too good to turn down.

Kelechi Nwakali has admitted to Football London that Arsenal were desperate to keep him at the Emirates last summer before his move to the Spanish second tier.

A day after Charlie Gilmour insisted he had no regrets about leaving north London for Norwich City, in an interview with the Pink ‘Un, another former Gunners midfielder has opened up about his departure in the 2019 off-season transfer window.

A man who won the Golden Ball at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup joined Huesca on a three-year deal in September.

Despite his undoubted potential, Nwakali failed to make a single first-team appearance at Arsenal, instead spending time out on loan at MVV Maastricht, VVV Venlo and Portuguese giants FC Porto.

And the 21-year-old admits that a series of short-term moves left him frustrated, feeling that he had to cut ties with Arsenal if he was to develop in the senior game.

“They didn't want me to leave but at the same time I was giving them reasons why I should leave Arsenal,” Nwakali says.

“I went on loan three times. It’s better I go to a place where I can settle instead of going to a place where after one year I leave. It was difficult moving around, from the Netherlands and then Portugal.

“Even if it’s going to take time, I’ll work it out, I have still got age on my side."

Unfortunately for Nwakali, however, his time at Huesca hasn’t exactly worked out so far. He hasn’t even made his debut for the club sitting fourth in Spain’s second tier due to work permit issues, though he was finally given the green light in February.

When the 2019/20 season can finally be resumed, Nwakali should find himself back on the pitch at long last.