Darts: How to watch the PDC Home Tour on TV - fans can tune in to the live stream for free!

PDC darts is back on our screens but how can fans tune in?

It's safe to say that the world has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Not only has everyday life ground to a halt, but the sporting calendar has been totally decimated.

However, after several months of darts competitions fell by the wayside, the PDC has come up with a solution to give fans their darts fix.

That solution is the PDC Home Tour but what exactly is it and how can fans tune in?

What is the PDC Home Tour?

The PDC Home Tour is a darts tournament run by the Professional Darts Corporation that is open to any player with a tour card and will see players competing from their own homes, in a similar style to the video above.

From Friday, April 17th there will be a whopping 32 nights of darts action as players compete in a league competition at first before qualifying for knockout rounds.

Details on each night's fixtures can be found on the PDC website.

How to watch the PDC Home Tour

The PDC Home Tour is available to stream for free via the PDCTV website and the PDC app.

Fans will need to register an account to watch but free and paid subscribers will be able to watch the competition for free.

How to watch the live stream on TV

PDCTV is best viewed on an internet browser, which means you'll likely have to watch via a laptop or desktop PC.

But, you can get the coverage on your TV by connecting your laptop up using an HDMI lead or by screen mirroring using devices such as Chromecast.

The PDC Home Tour gets underway on April 17th with coverage beginning at 7:30pm each night.