Arsenal

Could Arsenal sign the next Thiago Silva?

Shane Callaghan
Marseille's Boubacar Kamara during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.
Shane Callaghan
Boubacar Kamara is reportedly now on Arsenal's radar in terms of targets.

Boubacar Kamara during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and Montpellier HSC at Stade Velodrome on September 21, 2019 in Marseille, France.

If rumours are believed, Arsenal are interested in Boubacar Kamara [FootMercato].

The Gunners have been linked to quite a few centre-backs in recent weeks, despite the fact that there isn't much clarity as to when the transfer window is going to happen.

But of all the defenders that could reportedly be coming to North London, Kamara might be the most exciting.

That's because the 20-year-old has been likened to a very exciting player.

 

Back in 2019, the French defender was compared to Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil legend Thiago Silva [Calciomercato].

Of course, promising players are likened to big stars all the time - how many young and prosperous players have been tipped to emulate Lionel Messi, for instance?

But there is genuine hype around the Marseille youngster - valued at at £28 million - and Andre Villas-Boas also compared him to David Luiz and Marquinhos.

Say what you want about Luiz's defending, but technically he's a superb player and if Kamara has the silk of the Brazilian, and the steal of a Marquinhos or Silva, then Arsenal are interested in one hell of a talent.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

