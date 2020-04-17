Could Arsenal sign the next Thiago Silva?

Boubacar Kamara is reportedly now on Arsenal's radar in terms of targets.

If rumours are believed, Arsenal are interested in Boubacar Kamara [FootMercato].

The Gunners have been linked to quite a few centre-backs in recent weeks, despite the fact that there isn't much clarity as to when the transfer window is going to happen.

But of all the defenders that could reportedly be coming to North London, Kamara might be the most exciting.

That's because the 20-year-old has been likened to a very exciting player.

Back in 2019, the French defender was compared to Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil legend Thiago Silva [Calciomercato].

Of course, promising players are likened to big stars all the time - how many young and prosperous players have been tipped to emulate Lionel Messi, for instance?

But there is genuine hype around the Marseille youngster - valued at at £28 million - and Andre Villas-Boas also compared him to David Luiz and Marquinhos.

Say what you want about Luiz's defending, but technically he's a superb player and if Kamara has the silk of the Brazilian, and the steal of a Marquinhos or Silva, then Arsenal are interested in one hell of a talent.