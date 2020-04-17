Where was Code 8 filmed? Netflix's must-watch sci-fi chose filming locations in Canada!

Code 8 has been a surprise revelation since it arrived on Netflix but where is the sci-fi movie filmed?

With the world in turmoil and in almost total lockdown, there's nothing better than a bit of sci-fi to offer up a sense of escapism.

As a result, the film Code 8 couldn't have arrived on Netflix at a better time.

The film, which stars brotherly duo Robbie and Stephen Amell, has become a surprise hit on the streaming service after a crowdfunded cinema release offered up little in the way of box office success.

Code 8 has featured in the top-ranked films and TV shows on Netflix in both the US and here in the UK.

The reaction to the film has been out of this world but where exactly in our world was the indie sci-fi filmed?

Code 8 on Netflix

Code 8 was released on Netflix on April 11th 2020, several months after the film earned a limited cinema release in December 2019.

The film tells the story of a dystopian future where 4% of the population have superhuman powers, similar to the mutant population in X-Men. Again, just like X-Men, people with these powers do their best to keep hidden, despite previously being revered members of society.

Set in the fictional Lincoln City, Code 8 follows one of these superhuman individuals, Connor Reed, as he turns to nefarious means to help feed his terminally ill mother.

Where was Code 8 filmed?

Code 8 was filmed in Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

Exact filming locations have not been disclosed by Netflix but eagle-eyed fans will surely be able to pick out some recognisable landmarks throughout the film.

The decision to film in Toronto hardly comes as a surprise as both Robbie and Stephen Amell are both from the city in question.

What else has been filmed in Toronto?

As well as Code 8, Toronto has played host to a wide range of films and TV series over the years.

According to IMDb, over 11,000 productions have filmed in Toronto but some of the most popular include Prison Break, Suits, The Handmaid's Tale, The West Wing, IT and IT: Chapter Two, Good Will Hunting and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

The reason why Canada is a popular filming location for many is that the country's government offers a tax relief scheme to help persuade film and TV productions to use locations in the country, helping to bring jobs to the region.

Code 8 is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 11th.