Code 8 ending explained: How the Netflix sci-fi hit leaves the door open for more

Code 8 has become a surprise hit on Netflix but the sci-fi film has left many fans with questions.

With the world in turmoil and in almost total lockdown, there's nothing better than a bit of sci-fi to offer up a sense of escapism.

As a result, the film Code 8 couldn't have arrived on Netflix at a better time.

The film, which stars brotherly duo Robbie and Stephen Amell, has become a surprise hit on the streaming service after a crowdfunded cinema release offered up little in the way of box office success.

Naturally, with the film falling into the dystopian sci-fi drama, fans have been left with plenty of questions, especially after that ending.

READ MORE: Explore Code 8's Canadian filming location

Code 8 on Netflix

Code 8 was released on Netflix on April 11th 2020, several months after the film earned a limited cinema release in December 2019.

The film tells the story of a dystopian future where 4% of the population have superhuman powers, similar to the mutant population in X-Men. Again, just like X-Men, people with these powers do their best to keep hidden, despite previously being revered members of society.

Set in the fictional Lincoln City, Code 8 follows one of these superhuman individuals, Connor Reed, as he turns to nefarious means to help save his terminally ill mother.

Code 8's ending explained

Connor spends much of Code 8 looking for a way to save his terminally ill mother and believes he has found a way when he falls in with a criminal gang run by the enigmatic Sutcliffe.

However, Connor ends up turning the treacherous Sutcliffe over to the police, thus toppling the drugs empire Sutcliffe was building up.

In doing so, Connor forces Nia, who has the power to heal others, to cure his mother of the illness she is dying from.

But when it becomes clear that Nia will die if she saves Connor's mother, he decides that her sacrifice is not worth it and shares a tearful farewell with his mother before turning himself in to the police.

The Powers Ban Bill, which is an ongoing thread in the background of the story, is voted through, totally outlawing the use of powers.

Park, who helped bring down Sutcliffe following a tip-off from Connor, receives a commendation for work but looks upset when he's presented with his medal. This comes after it's revealed his daughter has powers, something which is passed down hereditarily, meaning that he has powers too but has been forced to hide them.

And finally, Code 8 ends with Nia visiting her incarcerated father. It's one of the few moments of hope in the film as now that Sutcliffe is gone, the pair's debts have been wiped out and, in a sense, they're finally free.

Setting up a series?

In December 2019, it was announced that Code 8 would be getting a spin-off series. The question is, what story will it be telling?

The answer actually lies in the Code 8 film as several story threads are left untied.

In the final moments of the film, Garrett is seen meeting with a leading light in The Trust, the big fish in the criminal underworld pond.

According to Screen Rant, the synopsis for the series hints that we will see Connor and Garrett team up to take on an elite criminal organisation which could quite easily be The Trust.

And with Park's drive to stay in the LCPD on the decline, Connor's exit route from jail is looking clearer.

Until we learn more of Code 8's spin-off, the film itself is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 11th.