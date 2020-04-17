Club prepare biggest contract offer in their history to stop Celtic target from leaving

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is said to be keen on League One's top scorer Ivan Toney.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that his side are set to offer Ivan Toney the biggest contract offer in the club’s history, amid rumours Celtic want him.

Toney’s remarkable season at League One level has thrust him into the limelight, and the Daily Record have suggested that Celtic are now keen to snap him up.

If Posh fail to achieve promotion this term there is a realisation that they will struggle to keep hold of Toney.

However, Peterborough are determined to do all they can to keep the Celtic target with them.

“We’d rather keep him than sell so if we do go up I have no doubt we will offer him the biggest contract Peterborough United have ever offered,” Fry said.

“And you never know he might fancy staying with us and playing every week rather than take a chance on a bigger club so it would be unforgivable if we didn’t make every effort to try and keep him.”

Even Peterborough’s biggest contract in their history is unlikely to be able to match what Celtic could offer to the front-man.

The Bhoys could be on the look out for a new striker as the future of Odsonne Edouard is in serious doubt beyond this season.

Toney has scored 24 goals in 32 league games so far this term, and if he could recreate those figures for Celtic he would be a fine addition to Neil Lennon’s squad.