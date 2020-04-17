Quick links

Club prepare biggest contract offer in their history to stop Celtic target from leaving

John Verrall
Ivan Toney of Peterborough celebrates scoring the first goal of the match during the FA Cup Second Round match between Peterborough and Dover at Weston Homes Stadium on December 01, 2019...
Celtic boss Neil Lennon is said to be keen on League One's top scorer Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough reacts to his pass of the ball during the FA Cup Second Round match between Peterborough and Dover at Weston Homes Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Peterborough,...

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that his side are set to offer Ivan Toney the biggest contract offer in the club’s history, amid rumours Celtic want him.

Toney’s remarkable season at League One level has thrust him into the limelight, and the Daily Record have suggested that Celtic are now keen to snap him up.

If Posh fail to achieve promotion this term there is a realisation that they will struggle to keep hold of Toney.

However, Peterborough are determined to do all they can to keep the Celtic target with them.

 

“We’d rather keep him than sell so if we do go up I have no doubt we will offer him the biggest contract Peterborough United have ever offered,” Fry said.

“And you never know he might fancy staying with us and playing every week rather than take a chance on a bigger club so it would be unforgivable if we didn’t make every effort to try and keep him.”

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Lincoln City at Weston Homes Stadium...

Even Peterborough’s biggest contract in their history is unlikely to be able to match what Celtic could offer to the front-man.

The Bhoys could be on the look out for a new striker as the future of Odsonne Edouard is in serious doubt beyond this season.

Toney has scored 24 goals in 32 league games so far this term, and if he could recreate those figures for Celtic he would be a fine addition to Neil Lennon’s squad.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

