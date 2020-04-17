Outer Banks: Who is Chase Stokes? Explore the age, Instagram and previous roles of the Netflix star

Outer Banks on Netflix tells the story of a group of teens on a life-changing summer but just who is star of the show, Chase Stokes?

Netflix may be best known for creating big-budget drama series and casting some of the biggest actors in the business in the likes of Stranger Things and The Witcher.

But something else the streaming giant does regularly, without many even noticing, is that it gives up and coming actors a chance to shine in a film or TV series.

Referring back to Stranger Things, the young cast of that series were all-but unknown when the show started but they're now international stars.

The latest arrival from Netflix, Outer Banks, also looks at giving lesser-known acting talent an opportunity to impress and it's safe to say that they do, especially leading man, Chase Stokes.

Outer Banks on Netflix

Outer Banks arrived on Netflix on April 15th, 2020.

The series follows a group of teenagers who live in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

They're looking forward to a fun-filled summer until a startling discovery puts them on the path to something far more dangerous full of conspiracy, shady figures and a potentially huge reward at the end.

Introducing Chase Stokes as John B

Leading the way in Outer Banks is John B, the ring leader of the group who refer to themselves as the 'Pogues.' He is much more invested in the events of the series as the missing figure at the centre of it all is his father.

John B is played in Outer Banks by Chase Stokes.

Outer Banks is one of the 27-year-old actor's 11 acting roles to date and is arguably his biggest as it's a starring role on the world's biggest streaming service.

His acting debut came in 2014 according to IMDb and came shortly after his graduation from the University of Central Florida.

Away from the acting world, Chase is also very active on social media and has accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with a combined following of just under 53,000 at the time of writing.

Chase Stokes: Films and TV

As mentioned, Chase Stokes' acting debut came in 2014 with an appearance in the short film Lost Island.

Since then, he's gone on to appear in 11 roles, both released and upcoming.

The biggest of which have come in the likes of Daytime Divas, Tell Me Your Secrets and the 2018 film Between Waves.

But the cream of the crop is, without a doubt, his appearance in Netflix's Stranger Things where he took on the role of Reed in season 1's episode 6.

The starring role in Netflix's Outer Banks will no doubt help boost Chase's career and we're fascinated to see where the 27-year-old ends up next.

Outer Banks is available to stream now on Netflix after the 10-episode season arrived on April 15th.