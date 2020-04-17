Quick links

Carragher names the manager he really wants at Newcastle under their new owners

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United's new owners face a tough decision over whether to stick by Steve Bruce or look for a bigger name.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...

Jamie Carragher has said that he would like Newcastle United to keep Steve Bruce in charge on the Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports.

Bruce has done a credible job at Newcastle so far, even if he hasn’t totally won over the St. James’ Park crowd.

The Magpies are currently sat in 13th place in the Premier League table, and they have never truly looked in danger of being relegated this term.

Bruce has made Newcastle very organised, with their defensive quality impressive.

 

Some Magpies fans have criticised Bruce’s style of play, and suggested that they don’t show enough attacking intent.

But Carragher wants to see how Bruce would perform with more funding, which he could get under Newcastle’s new owners.

“I'd love Bruce to actually get the opportunity to show what he can do in terms of the transfer market,” Carragher said.

Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.

“Do they stick with Bruce or do they go and get Benitez or a big name? Because I think that’s more important in the supporters’ eyes than any player they bring in. They don’t want to be getting to Christmas next season and thinking they have got the wrong man.”

It looks as if Carragher may well get his wish, as the Daily Mail claim that Newcastle’s potential owners want to keep Bruce in place, rather than make any immediate changes upon purchasing the club.

