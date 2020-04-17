Carragher names the manager he really wants at Newcastle under their new owners

Newcastle United's new owners face a tough decision over whether to stick by Steve Bruce or look for a bigger name.

Jamie Carragher has said that he would like Newcastle United to keep Steve Bruce in charge on the Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports.

Bruce has done a credible job at Newcastle so far, even if he hasn’t totally won over the St. James’ Park crowd.

The Magpies are currently sat in 13th place in the Premier League table, and they have never truly looked in danger of being relegated this term.

Bruce has made Newcastle very organised, with their defensive quality impressive.

Some Magpies fans have criticised Bruce’s style of play, and suggested that they don’t show enough attacking intent.

But Carragher wants to see how Bruce would perform with more funding, which he could get under Newcastle’s new owners.

“I'd love Bruce to actually get the opportunity to show what he can do in terms of the transfer market,” Carragher said.

“Do they stick with Bruce or do they go and get Benitez or a big name? Because I think that’s more important in the supporters’ eyes than any player they bring in. They don’t want to be getting to Christmas next season and thinking they have got the wrong man.”

It looks as if Carragher may well get his wish, as the Daily Mail claim that Newcastle’s potential owners want to keep Bruce in place, rather than make any immediate changes upon purchasing the club.