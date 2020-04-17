Meet Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah - the person behind NHS' fundraising page

Captain Tom Moore is all over the media with his inspiring fundraising campaign for the NHS. But who is his daughter Hannah?

Captain Tom recently launched a fundraising page to raise money for the NHS. The 99-year-old has the aim to do 100 laps before he turns 100 years old and support medical workers in the UK.

The war veteran's efforts have been hugely praised by the public as he's raised more than £18 million at the time of publication (April 17th).

More than 900,000 people have supported the campaign as the figure raised for the NHS keeps growing every single day.

But who is Captain Tom's daughter Hannah? Let's meet the inspiring lady who helped her father.

Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore?

Hannah Ingram-Moore is the person behind Captain Tom's inspiring campaign. She helped her father set up the fundraising page on JustGiving.

Hannah is the co-founder of Maytrix - a consultancy that provides recruitment help and training for companies. The company is based in Milton Keynes.

Hannah launched the company back in 2007 after working in the same field for many years.

Hannah on Captain Tom's fundraising target

Hannah and her father have set up the fundraiser as a way to celebrate the war veteran's upcoming 100th birthday.

Since they can't have a big celebration, they thought it would be best to give back and support the NHS during such a challenging time. But Hannah and Captain Tom didn't expect the huge success and support they would receive from the public.

Speaking to LBC Radio (via The Sun), Hannah explained: "We thought shall we really go out there and try and raise a thousand pounds, so we put it Just Giving just over a week ago.

"We thought we'll put a bit more money in and let's raise the money for the NHS."

Hannah added of his father: "He says 'Once I've hit one hundred then I shall walk another hundred to pay back the British public for their generosity and kindness and support,' and we've said as a family as long as he keeps walking we will keep supporting him."

What a legend! Captain Tom Moore is a total inspiration, raising over £13million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. I am blown away by his amazing achievement. Congratulations Captain Tom, we could all learn something from you! pic.twitter.com/KoglN5YNeO — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 16, 2020