Can you change your birthday on TikTok 2020?

Did you accidentally select the wrong date when entering your birthday on TikTok? Did you try and start a livestream only to realise you're under sixteen and therefore can't? A simple fix would be to change your birthday on the app, but TikTok hasn't made things so easy.

Last year TikTok set out to delete the profiles of every user under the age of 13 after a $5.7 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.



Following the deletion of thousands of underage accounts TikTok made it nearly impossible for users to change their date of birth on the app. Find out here how to change your birthday on TikTok.

Just make a setting to change your birthday god daum — Moose (@TheHornyMoose) March 1, 2019

How old do you have to be to have TikTok?

To have a TikTok account you have to be 13, but TikTok have taken steps further with in-app age limits on certain features. To start a livestream you have to have at least 1,000 followers and be 16 years old, and to received virtual gifts from fans during a livestream you have to be 18 years old.

you guys need an option to change the birthday in your settings. i’mso beyond pissed rn — madison ♡ (@maddieorkwis) February 28, 2019

How can I change my birthday?

Unlike other social media apps there is no option to change your birthday in setting or on your profile, so this has led to users trying to find their own solution. Some people have claimed that you can create a new account with a new birthday, but your old username so you keep the same account, but this theory has been debunked as not working.

When TikTok deleted the accounts of underage users, they also accidentally deleted those of people who were over the age of 16. This happened as when they asked users to verify their age, the app glitched and wouldn't let users select their actual age- they could only select the date of the day it happened which was in 2019, so counted them as being zero years old. The app received thousands of complaints from angry TikTokkers whose accounts had been deleted despite them being over the age limit, but as the app does not have an option to change your age, they could not change their age and get their accounts back.

We understand that some users may be experiencing app issues. Please go to Profile > Privacy and Settings > "Reporta Problem" to tell us what's happening. If you can't access the app, please email infocontact@tiktok.com so our support team can follow up! — TikTok(@tiktok_us) March 1, 2019

TikTok told fans that they could change their age by reporting it in the app as an issue, and providing government ID verifying their age. So there you have it- while there may not be an easy way to change your age there is one, and here is how you can do it:

Go onto your profile

Click on the three dots in the top right hand corner of the screen

Scroll down to the button saying 'report a problem'

Then click on 'account and profile'

Click 'editing profile'

Click 'Other'

Explain the problem and include a photograph of proof of your age

Submit the request and wait for them to respond