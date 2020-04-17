BBC pundit takes a pop at Rangers and Celtic fans amid controversy

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon's Celtic.

Tam McManus has claimed on Twitter that only Rangers and Celtic fans want the season to be finished.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby matches left to be played.

Celtic have won the league title for the past eight seasons and are favourites to make it nine in a row.

However, Rangers will feel that they still have a small chance of catching their bitter Old Firm rivals.

The SPFL have voted to end the divisions below the Scottish Premiership now, with champions and relegated teams already declared.

The Scottish Premiership could follow suit, meaning that Celtic will be declared champions and Rangers will end up as runners-up.

Former Hibernian and Dundee forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has given his take on potentially playing on, and seems to have taken a pop at Rangers and Celtic fans for their desire to continue to play.

Football in Scotland is suspended until June 10 due to the global health crisis, and it is unlikely that any games will be played until July.

2/2 know they can’t be relegated. 2nd bottom no play off. Championship no plays or relegation etc. Raith been declared winners. What if Falkirk in remaining games finish above them? The only fans wanting this season to be played to a finish amid a pandemic are Celtic & Rangers. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) April 16, 2020