BBC pundit takes a pop at Rangers and Celtic fans amid controversy

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon's Celtic.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tam McManus has claimed on Twitter that only Rangers and Celtic fans want the season to be finished.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby matches left to be played.

 

Celtic have won the league title for the past eight seasons and are favourites to make it nine in a row.

However, Rangers will feel that they still have a small chance of catching their bitter Old Firm rivals.

The SPFL have voted to end the divisions below the Scottish Premiership now, with champions and relegated teams already declared.

The Scottish Premiership could follow suit, meaning that Celtic will be declared champions and Rangers will end up as runners-up.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

Former Hibernian and Dundee forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has given his take on potentially playing on, and seems to have taken a pop at Rangers and Celtic fans for their desire to continue to play.

Football in Scotland is suspended until June 10 due to the global health crisis, and it is unlikely that any games will be played until July.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

