Barcelona reportedly contact representatives of 'absolutely rapid’ player Jurgen Klopp wants to meet

According to Bleacher Report, Liverpool are facing stiff competition from Barcelona for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

It has been reported that Barcelona have made contact with the Germany international striker’s representatives over a summer transfer.

The report has added that Liverpool are the number one club for the 24-year-old, who is excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was going to meet Werner face-to-face, but that has been put on hold due to the global health crisis.

Stats

Werner is one of the best strikers in Europe and has been superb for Leipzig, with his teammate Tyler Adams describing him as “absolutely rapid” to ESPN (click here to read more).

According to WhoScored, the German has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in the Bundesliga and has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Champions League so far this season.

The striker also scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.