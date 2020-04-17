Quick links

Liverpool

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Barcelona reportedly contact representatives of 'absolutely rapid’ player Jurgen Klopp wants to meet

Subhankar Mondal
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's eighth goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena on November 02, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly interested in Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

According to Bleacher Report, Liverpool are facing stiff competition from Barcelona for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

It has been reported that Barcelona have made contact with the Germany international striker’s representatives over a summer transfer.

The report has added that Liverpool are the number one club for the 24-year-old, who is excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was going to meet Werner face-to-face, but that has been put on hold due to the global health crisis.

 

Stats

Werner is one of the best strikers in Europe and has been superb for Leipzig, with his teammate Tyler Adams describing him as “absolutely rapid” to ESPN (click here to read more).

According to WhoScored, the German has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in the Bundesliga and has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Champions League so far this season.

The striker also scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch