Bamford shares what Leeds players have to send Bielsa everyday

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa (Left)
Leeds United are top of the Championship at this moment in time.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Patrick Bamford has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa instructs his Leeds United players to send him pictures of their weight everyday.

Bielsa's side were top of the Championship and boasted a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places when the English Football League season was suspended last month.

It remains to be seen when - and if - the 2019-20 campaign resumes, but the Leeds boss is ensuring that his troops are staying fit in spite of the fact that they cannot train at Thorp Arch.

The Whites players all had gym equipment delivered to their home to help them stay in peak physical condition during the hiatus.

 

The veteran Argentine is renowned for the emphasis that he puts on fitness and, with United doing so well during his two-year stint in West Yorkshire, the proof is in the pudding.

And Bamford has revealed to iNews that Bielsa even goes as far as to demand photos of their weight on a day-by-day basis.

He said: "Even before the UK’s official lockdown, the fitness staff dropped off exercise bikes and gym equipment at our homes, so we are well prepared.

“There is method to everything Marcelo does and we have to send in pictures of our weight every day."

There are a minimum of nine games left for Leeds this season.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

