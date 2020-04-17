Bamford shares what Leeds players have to send Bielsa everyday

Leeds United are top of the Championship at this moment in time.

Patrick Bamford has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa instructs his Leeds United players to send him pictures of their weight everyday.

Bielsa's side were top of the Championship and boasted a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places when the English Football League season was suspended last month.

It remains to be seen when - and if - the 2019-20 campaign resumes, but the Leeds boss is ensuring that his troops are staying fit in spite of the fact that they cannot train at Thorp Arch.

The Whites players all had gym equipment delivered to their home to help them stay in peak physical condition during the hiatus.

The veteran Argentine is renowned for the emphasis that he puts on fitness and, with United doing so well during his two-year stint in West Yorkshire, the proof is in the pudding.

And Bamford has revealed to iNews that Bielsa even goes as far as to demand photos of their weight on a day-by-day basis.

He said: "Even before the UK’s official lockdown, the fitness staff dropped off exercise bikes and gym equipment at our homes, so we are well prepared.

“There is method to everything Marcelo does and we have to send in pictures of our weight every day."

There are a minimum of nine games left for Leeds this season.