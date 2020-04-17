'Arsenal ruined you': Rival fans send message to star Gunner on Twitter

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from the Spanish giants in 2013.

It looks like Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil still has a lot of supporters at his old club.

The Germany international, a World Cup winner in 2014, became the Gunners' record signing a year earlier when he moved to North London from Real Madrid in a £42.5 million move.

It was considered a huge move by Arsenal by virtue of the fact that Ozil had been one of the Spanish giants' biggest players since arriving in 2010.

He arrived at the Emirates Stadium as a reputation for being one of the world's best playmakers, having managed to set up no fewer than 80 goals in three years in Madrid.

Ozil posted a throwback picture of his time at the Bernabeu on Twitter this week, and Real fans were quick to point out how much they miss him there.

Here's how they responded to the Arsenal star.

Arsenal ruined you. You could’ve been so much more — Jimbo (@JimboUtd) April 15, 2020

I miss those days pic.twitter.com/B9GKf0b54I — Sergio 13︽✵︽ (@Madridlovatic) April 15, 2020

I still miss you in Madrid Mesut



— Jonnis Aden (@aden_jonnis) April 15, 2020

Best duo la liga has ever seen pic.twitter.com/5NWbUGn60s — َ (@CleverGotNext) April 15, 2020

Things haven't gone that well for Ozil with the Premier League side, with whom he has won three FA Cups.

He spent much of Unai Emery's 18-month stint being frozen out of the first-team squad and coming back in eventually, with long-lasting questions over his work ethic.

But new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is somebody who demands 100 percent application during training, and considering Ozil had been playing on a regular basis before the global health emergency, it's fair to say that he's meeting the standards that the Spaniard wants behind-the-scenes.