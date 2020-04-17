Quick links

'Arsenal ruined you': Rival fans send message to star Gunner on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Mesut Ozil of Arsenal chats to Julian Draxler of PSG before the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the National Stadium on July 28, 2018 in...
Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from the Spanish giants in 2013.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 08, 2019 in St Albans, England.

It looks like Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil still has a lot of supporters at his old club.

The Germany international, a World Cup winner in 2014, became the Gunners' record signing a year earlier when he moved to North London from Real Madrid in a £42.5 million move.

It was considered a huge move by Arsenal by virtue of the fact that Ozil had been one of the Spanish giants' biggest players since arriving in 2010.

He arrived at the Emirates Stadium as a reputation for being one of the world's best playmakers, having managed to set up no fewer than 80 goals in three years in Madrid.

Ozil posted a throwback picture of his time at the Bernabeu on Twitter this week, and Real fans were quick to point out how much they miss him there.

Here's how they responded to the Arsenal star.

Things haven't gone that well for Ozil with the Premier League side, with whom he has won three FA Cups.

He spent much of Unai Emery's 18-month stint being frozen out of the first-team squad and coming back in eventually, with long-lasting questions over his work ethic.

But new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is somebody who demands 100 percent application during training, and considering Ozil had been playing on a regular basis before the global health emergency, it's fair to say that he's meeting the standards that the Spaniard wants behind-the-scenes.

Mesut Ozil reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Birds Nest on July 22, 2017 in Beijing, China.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

