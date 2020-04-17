Arsenal reportedly want a player who absolutely ripped into Unai Emery

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reportedly want Julian Draxler.

Arsenal have been linked with a player who absolutely hammered their former manager Unai Emery.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are interested in signing Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is a very talented and good player who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

The Germany international worked under former Arsenal manager Emery at PSG, and there was one occasion when he simply could not stop himself from hammering the Spaniard.

Following PSG’s exit from the Champions League after losing to Real Madrid in March 2018, Draxler ripped into Emery’s tactics.

Goal.com quoted Draxler as saying about Emery not bringing him on after Edinson Cavani’s goal: "It was insensitive. I didn't know what was going on. I was surprised and angry.

"The goal for 1-1 went in but it did not change anything for us. I felt we needed to keep pressing and playing offensively.

"We lost a man, and even though we got it to 1-1 the whole stadium knew the game would not turn around because we didn't have the intensity on the pitch. Real Madrid played it out confidently and were not nervous at all."

Draxler added: "We played the ball back and forth but you cannot score just doing that. You have to put pressure on Real Madrid when you are 3-1 down, not just pass it back and forth and hope something falls for you.

"We needed to put pressure on the opponents right from the start. We didn't do that so we deserved to be eliminated."

Stats

Draxler has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The German has also played 23 minutes in the Champions League for the French outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window will open.