Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal reportedly now hope to sign star Mustafi and Kolasinac really want at the Emirates

John Verrall
Julian Draxler speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of their UEFA European Championship Qualifier match against Belarus at Stadion de Koel on June 06, 2019 in Venlo,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal duo Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac are both said to have tried to convince Julian Draxler to move to the Gunners before.

Julian Draxler of PSG looks dejected in defeat after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes on March 6,...

If Julian Draxler does sign for Arsenal this summer then that could please Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac.

The Sun reported how Mustafi and Kolasinac tried to convince Draxler to move to Arsenal in 2018, but on that occasion their attempts fell on deaf ears.

The German international opted to stay at PSG, but his impact with the French side has been very limited.

 

Foot Mercato now claim that Draxler is back on Arsenal’s radar, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his creative options.

With Mesut Ozil’s future uncertain, Draxler could be a natural replacement for his German compatriot at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old is very impressive in possession, with his skill and passing range highly enviable.

Julian Draxler of PSG during the french Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC (TFC) at Parc des Princes stadium on November 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Draxler also is entering the last year of his contract with PSG, which means his price-tag could be lowered.

And if Arsenal could pull off the signing then it could be one which goes down very well with supporters and players alike.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch