Arsenal reportedly now hope to sign star Mustafi and Kolasinac really want at the Emirates

If Julian Draxler does sign for Arsenal this summer then that could please Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac.

The Sun reported how Mustafi and Kolasinac tried to convince Draxler to move to Arsenal in 2018, but on that occasion their attempts fell on deaf ears.

The German international opted to stay at PSG, but his impact with the French side has been very limited.

Foot Mercato now claim that Draxler is back on Arsenal’s radar, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his creative options.

With Mesut Ozil’s future uncertain, Draxler could be a natural replacement for his German compatriot at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old is very impressive in possession, with his skill and passing range highly enviable.

Draxler also is entering the last year of his contract with PSG, which means his price-tag could be lowered.

And if Arsenal could pull off the signing then it could be one which goes down very well with supporters and players alike.