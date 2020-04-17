Arsenal fans react to rumours linking Julian Draxler to the Emirates

Gunners supporters have been hearing this rumour almost every year since 2013.

Foot Mercato have claimed today that Arsenal are interested in signing Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Draxler and Arsenal have admired each other since as early as 2013. The German heaped praise on the Gunners' style of play (Telegraph) just a few months after being linked with a move to Arsene Wenger's side. (Telegraph)

Arsenal were again linked with a move for the German in 2016 before he moved to PSG (Metro) and the rumour resurfaced in 2017 (Guardian) and again in 2018 (AS) but a deal never really materialised.

Draxler was once among the best young players in world football who was tipped for greatness. However, things haven't quite worked out that well for him but he can still make his mark in the right system.

The German World Cup winner is still only 26 and is entering the peak years of his career. Under Mikel Arteta in his attacking system at Arsenal, Draxler could thrive if a deal, that has been seven years in the making, can finally be completed.

Draxler has clearly fallen down the pecking order at PSG and Arsenal can get him if they are really interested.

However, many Gunners fans feel that it's just a bunch of rumours yet again and joked about other previous transfer links that never materialised.

Here's how a few Arsenal supporters reacted to the rumour.

We've been keeping a close eye for the last 6 years its no surprise — evan 》 (@afcevan) April 16, 2020

We are in 2020 not 2015 — Afc Henry (@_AfcHenry) April 16, 2020

It seems to still be 2015

If that’s the case we still need a big Striker to push for the league Giroud and Welbeck arnt good enough — KT (@KT_SZN) April 16, 2020

Just waiting for 'Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Yann M'Vila' so we can go full circle. — Rohan Patel (@Rohanp_19) April 16, 2020

We’ve been doing that for 5 years — Nathan (@HeccyBellerin) April 16, 2020

He’s up there with Benzema — Alex (@Donnzz93) April 16, 2020

Around 4 years late — Eᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ Aʀsᴇɴᴀʟ (@ArsenaIKingdom) April 16, 2020