Arsenal fans react to rumours linking Julian Draxler to the Emirates

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Julian Draxler, Dani Alves and Marco Verratti warmup during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Camp des Loges on November 1, 2018 in Paris, France.
Gunners supporters have been hearing this rumour almost every year since 2013.

Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nimes Olympique at Parc des Princes on August 11, 2019 in Paris, France

Foot Mercato have claimed today that Arsenal are interested in signing Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. 

Draxler and Arsenal have admired each other since as early as 2013. The German heaped praise on the Gunners' style of play (Telegraph) just a few months after being linked with a move to Arsene Wenger's side. (Telegraph)

Arsenal were again linked with a move for the German in 2016 before he moved to PSG (Metro) and the rumour resurfaced in 2017 (Guardian) and again in 2018 (AS) but a deal never really materialised. 

 

Draxler was once among the best young players in world football who was tipped for greatness. However, things haven't quite worked out that well for him but he can still make his mark in the right system. 

The German World Cup winner is still only 26 and is entering the peak years of his career. Under Mikel Arteta in his attacking system at Arsenal, Draxler could thrive if a deal, that has been seven years in the making, can finally be completed.  

Draxler has clearly fallen down the pecking order at PSG and Arsenal can get him if they are really interested.

Julian Draxler of Germany reacts after the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between Belarus and Germany at Borisov-Arena on June 08, 2019 in Barysaw, Belarus.

However, many Gunners fans feel that it's just a bunch of rumours yet again and joked about other previous transfer links that never materialised. 

Here's how a few Arsenal supporters reacted to the rumour.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paris Saint-Germain's German forward Julian Draxler celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco (ASM) on...

