Arsenal fans react to report Stan Kroenke is helping club financially

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Gunners fans haven't really had the best of relationships with their owner over the years.

Josh Kroenke the Arsenal Director with Stan Kroenke the Arsenal Owner before the match between Colorado Rapids v Arsenal takes on Kellyn Acosta of Colorado at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on...

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has agreed to pump in huge amounts of money to help ease the club's financial burden in this difficult period. 

Football has come to a standstill due to everything that has been going on in the world right now. Arsenal have one of the biggest wage bills in the Premier League and their self-sustaining model makes it difficult to fulfil their commitments when there are no games. 

The Mail reported yesterday that Arsenal players have agreed to take a 12.5% pay cut for the next 12 months after Mikel Arteta held talks and convinced them that this was the right thing to do.

 

The Gunners became the first Premier League club to come to an agreement with their players over pay-cuts and that will help other employees to keep their jobs in this terrible period. 

Kroenke has also reportedly agreed to pump in huge amounts of money which will run into millions to help the Gunners come out of this situation without much damage to their finances. 

Arsenal fans have often moaned about their owners for their lack of investment in the transfer windows over the years. However, things seem to be taking a positive turn, especially after a club-record move for Nicolas Pepe was sanctioned by the same owners. 

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke on the sidelines before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Arsenal fans were glad to see Kroenke doing his bit to keep the club but they still want him to splash some money in the upcoming transfer windows to help the Gunners back to the top. 

Here's how a few Arsenal fans reacted to the news.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

