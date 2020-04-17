Answer: Guess the common theme meme explained - what do all these films have in common?

The 'Guess the common theme' meme has proven to be a real head-scratcher for some.

We all love a good puzzle or riddle to get those seldom-used parts of our brain working again.

Now, with the world on almost total lockdown, a whole swathe of such brain teasers have emerged online which makes for the perfect distraction when Netflix or Disney+ just isn't cutting it.

One such puzzle comes in the form of the 'Guess the common theme' meme which has recently resurfaced online after first appearing at the tail-end of 2019.

It's a meme that has left many scratching their heads as they attempt to work out the common theme between a selection of DVDs but what's the answer?

Guess the common theme meme

The meme asks people to find the common theme between each of the films shown in the picture below, which emerged on Reddit in November 2019.

But does the meme have a common theme and if so, what is it?

Guess the common theme explained

Technically, there is no common theme between the 23 DVDs shown in the picture. Anyone looking for an actor or director who worked in each of the 23 films is wasting their time.

The trick to this meme teaser is to look at the first letter in the title of each film (not including titles that start with the word 'The').

Doing so will reveal the message:

E P S T E I N D I D N T K I L L H I M S E L F or 'Epstein didn't kill himself'

This is, of course, a reference to the controversial figure of Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while facing charges of alleged sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

The medical examiner ruled Epstein's death as suicide but Epstein's legal team and some online conspiracy theorists suggest otherwise.

