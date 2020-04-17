'An honour': 13-goal forward suggests he'd love to join Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers need to bring another striker to the Premier League - could Jose Macias join Raul Jimenez at Molineux?

Guadalajara striker Jose Macias has admitted to Marca Claro that he is planning a move to Europe and would jump at the chance to link up with Mexico team-mate Raul Jimenez at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One El Tri star is already leading the line at Molineux, helping to transform Wolves from a mid-table Championship outfit into a team with genuine ambitions of European glory.

And with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side expected to go all-out for a new centre-forward over the summer, could another Mexican goal-machine be set to link up with Jimenez in the Black Country?

20-year-old Macias certainly feels like the archetypal Wolves signing; young, promising and with potential by the bucketload. The youngster has 13 goals in 29 games for Guadalajara this season, while notching a further four times in five international appearances.

“I love being with huge players, very good players like Raul. Obviously, it would be an honour to play alongside him,” says Macias, in quotes translated by Chivas Pasion.

“Obviously I do have these dreams, those goals of playing (in Europe). And I know that soon I will be.”

With Jimenez the only senior centre-forward on Wolves’ books right now, you’d imagine that Macias’ comments will not go unnoticed at Molineux.

The rising force of English football are always on the lookout for the next generation of potential superstars and Macias, one of the hottest young talents on the other side of the Atlantic, ticks plenty of boxes.