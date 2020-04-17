After £10m Aston Villa bid, cash-strapped club reportedly have to sell star man

Three Premier League clubs, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United reportedly want Marseille's Ligue 1 star Maxime Lopez.

Marseille are facing losses of almost £100 million and cannot afford to even offer Aston Villa, West Ham United and Tottenham target Maxime Lopez a new contract, according to Le10 Sport.

You have to feel for Andre Villas-Boas.

A coach who’s once glittering reputation has taken blow after blow in recent years has done a brilliant job since returning to the dugout with Marseille last summer. Before the global health crisis saw the 2019/20 campaign shudder to a halt, L’OM were sitting second in the Ligue 1 table and on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League after a seven year absence.

But all of Villas-Boas’ work could count for very little with Marseille in dire financial straits off the pitch. As a result, Morgan Sanson, Florian Thauvin, Bouna Sarr and more are expected to be sold with the club facing substantial losses of up to £100 million.

The Daily Star reports that 22-year-old Lopez, an academy graduate turned first-team star is also up for grabs with Marseille offering the little midfielder to West Ham and Tottenham. Aston Villa, meanwhile, were rumoured to have made an initial bid of around £10 million (AreaNapoli).

Whether Marseille are willing to sell the man who makes things tick for as little as £10 million remains to be seen but, with Lopez out of contract in 2021, they might not have much of a choice.

As Le10 Sport points out, the 1993 European champions are unable to extend Lopez’s deal, meaning they will have to cash in this summer or risk losing him for free 12 months later.

Their loss, it seems, could be the gain of one lucky Premier League outfit.