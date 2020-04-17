Quick links

£5m man says he wanted to leave Spurs almost immediately after signing for them

DeAndre Yedlin of Newcastle United (22) arrives for the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has gone on to prove himself in the Premier League after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

DeAndre Yedlin has admitted to ESPN that after signing for Tottenham Hotspur the pressure of the move was too much for him at first.

Yedlin arrived at Tottenham in 2015, after being tipped to be America’s most exciting young talent.

The rapid full-back struggled to make an impact at Spurs though, and Yedlin admits that he found it difficult to adapt to Premier League football initially

“It was actually quite tough for me in the beginning,” Yedlin said.

 

"There were times when I was like 'this is too much,' the jump from MLS to here in all aspects of it, not just the football aspect.

"I remember being in my apartment thinking like, 'I can't do this, I want to go back.’

"That just goes to show that money is not everything because I was much happier making whatever I was making at MLS -- which was much less than what I was making at Tottenham -- but because life wasn't giving me what I needed I was depressed.

DeAndre Yedlin during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

"It was a very tough first six months for me.”

Yedlin went on to make just one appearance for Tottenham’s senior side, before he joined Newcastle United for £5 million in 2016 (Daily Mail).

Yedlin never quite made the grade at Spurs, even if he did start to settle better after his first few months in England.

The speedster has now proven that he is very much capable of playing in the Premier League though, after becoming a regular at St. James’ Park.

The 26-year-old has racked up well over 100 appearances for Newcastle, and looks to be Steve Bruce’s first choice option at right-back when he is fit.

