£25m Tottenham star defends Mourinho's park training session

The Tottenham Hotspur held an unethical training session in a public park last week.

Lucas Moura has moved to defend under-fire Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

Premier League football has been suspended for over a month due to the ongoing health crisis.

In the United Kingdom, social distancing measures are being enforced but the Tottenham head coach breached them last week.

Mourinho and a number of his players were spotted training in a public park in North London, while Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were seen jogging side-by-side on a road.

 

Spurs released a statement reminding the Portuguese to respect the government-made guidelines.

But Lucas Moura does not believe that it was a 'big problem, insisting that Mourinho is a 'very professional' figure.

He told Eurosport: "I don't think it [the park session] was a big problem. He knows and he's a very professional guy."

Lucas might not see the big deal, but it does fly right in the face of the government advising the public to stay at home.

And Mourinho certainly does have a responsibility to set a positive example and keep Tottenham - who had furloughed 550 of its staff at that point - out of the news for the wrong reasons.

