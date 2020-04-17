£25m Arsenal player has just trolled Rangers on Twitter

Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney has trolled Rangers.

Arsenal defender and former Celtic star Kieran Tierney has trolled Rangers on Twitter.

Tierney, who joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £25 million, has posted an image in response to Rangers urging their fans to post their best pictures of themselves and their families at Ibrox.

Subscribe

The 22-year-old Scotland international left-back has trolled Rangers on Twitter and has posted a picture of himself with his former Celtic teammates celebrating a win at Ibrox.

Stats

Tierney was superb during his time at Celtic, as the youngster won the Scottish Premiership four times, and the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup twice each.

However, things have not gone well for the youngster at Arsenal, as the left-back has had injury and fitness concerns this campaign.

According to WhoScored, Tierney has provided two assists in four Europa League games and has made five appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners this season.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.