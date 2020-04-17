Quick links

22-year-old says beating Everton was the best moment of his entire career

Danny Owen
Dejected Everton fans look on following their team's 6-1 defeat 2during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on August 15, 2009 in Liverpool,...
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton were knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League and Merseyside rivals Liverpool, with Pedro Chirivella shining at Anfield.

Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 04, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has admitted that beating Everton in the FA Cup was the best moment of his career so far, in quotes reported by AS.

In fairness to a young Spaniard, he doesn’t have many other moments to choose from. Chirivella has found first-team football hard to come by at Anfield since his 2015 move from Valencia, making just ten appearances in all competitions.

 

Chirivella has, however, caught the eye whenever Jurgen Klopp has called upon him of late. A talented ball-playing midfielder who was likened to Anfield legend Xabi Alonso in his younger days, the 22-year-old took on a leading role as Liverpool’s team of kids knocked Merseyside rivals Everton out of the FA Cup in January.

Curtis Jones was the hero of the piece, whipping a sublime 25-yarder into the top corner, but it was Chirivella who made Liverpool tick on the night.

Liverpool players Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg, Curtis Jones and Pedro Chirivella celebrate after the final whistle of the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and...

"I would stay when we won the derby against Everton in the Cup in January," Chirivella says when asked to name the finest day to date.

In another era, the long-serving youngster would perhaps be in a position to establish himself as a key part of Liverpool’s first-team plans. But with The Reds enjoying their most successful period of the modern era, there are just too many established stars for Chirivella to overcome with even the likes of Adam Lallana and Naby Keita finding themselves on the outside looking in.

Chirivella’s contract expires in July.

Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool and Callum Lang of Shrewsbury Town during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

