22-year-old says beating Everton was the best moment of his entire career

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton were knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League and Merseyside rivals Liverpool, with Pedro Chirivella shining at Anfield.

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has admitted that beating Everton in the FA Cup was the best moment of his career so far, in quotes reported by AS.

In fairness to a young Spaniard, he doesn’t have many other moments to choose from. Chirivella has found first-team football hard to come by at Anfield since his 2015 move from Valencia, making just ten appearances in all competitions.

Chirivella has, however, caught the eye whenever Jurgen Klopp has called upon him of late. A talented ball-playing midfielder who was likened to Anfield legend Xabi Alonso in his younger days, the 22-year-old took on a leading role as Liverpool’s team of kids knocked Merseyside rivals Everton out of the FA Cup in January.

Curtis Jones was the hero of the piece, whipping a sublime 25-yarder into the top corner, but it was Chirivella who made Liverpool tick on the night.

"I would stay when we won the derby against Everton in the Cup in January," Chirivella says when asked to name the finest day to date.

In another era, the long-serving youngster would perhaps be in a position to establish himself as a key part of Liverpool’s first-team plans. But with The Reds enjoying their most successful period of the modern era, there are just too many established stars for Chirivella to overcome with even the likes of Adam Lallana and Naby Keita finding themselves on the outside looking in.

Chirivella’s contract expires in July.