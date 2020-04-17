Quick links

£10m star shares what Adam Clayton told him about joining Leeds

Patrick Bamford joined Leeds United back in the summer of 2018.

Patrick Bamford has revealed that he was motivated to join Leeds United by the club's former midfielder Adam Clayton.

Bamford signed for the Whites from Middlesbrough in a £10 million deal a little under two years ago [BBC Sport].

Since then, the 25-year-old has scored 24 Championship goals for Leeds and is spearheading their Premier League promotion bid this season.

He has started all but one of United's league games this season, scoring 13 times.

 

Leeds have been absent from the top flight since 2004, and Clayton, who played with Bamford at Boro, told the English striker that he'll be a hero forever if he helps them back to the big time.

Bamford told iNews: "Before I came here, I remember speaking to Adam Clayton at Middlesbrough and he said ‘if you guys take Leeds up, you’ll be heroes forever’. That’s always stayed with me.”

Clayton is right. Leeds have been gone for so long that each and every player in this current squad will be idolised forever, especially Marcelo Bielsa, if they do indeed go up.

And it was looking like a sure thing before the suspension of fixtures, with Bielsa's side sitting top of the Championship and boasting a seven-point cushion in the top two.

